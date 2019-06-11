Toreto Trilogy smart power bank with in-built charging cables launched in India

Toreto launches its new Power Bank in India called the Toreto Trilogy. This is a new entry of the power bank in its existing Power Banks lineup. It measures 214 grams and can be easily slipped in your pocket. The Trilogy is a 3rd generation power bank that has been made using the superior quality alloy plastic shell that makes it dust and fireproof.

It comes with an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects it from high temperature, overcharging and short circuits. It gets 12000 mAh battery capacity with LED battery indicator and is capable of fast charging. It also allows users to connect up to 4 devices of 5V simultaneously and has a 2in-built charging cable with Type C, Micro and Lightning connectors.

The Toreto Trilogy comes in two colour options of black and white.

Toreto Trilogy

Toreto Trilogy Price and availability

The Toreto Trilogy Power Bank price in India is Rs 1,999 and will be available via all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores in India.

