Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy M21 has finally launched in India.

After all the teasers, Samsung has finally expanded its portfolio with the Galaxy M21. The smartphone is a successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy M20 and competes against the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Realme 6 smartphones. The key highlights of the latest budget smartphone from Samsung include a massive 6,000mAh battery, a 48MP triple camera setup and a Super AMOLED display. Here's everything you need to know about the all-new Samsung Galaxy M21.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. It runs on One UI 2.0 based on Google's Android 10 operating system out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, which also supports 15W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a primary 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M21 is available in two RAM/Storage options - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The smartphone comes in two colour variants, Midnight Blue and Raven Black. While the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs. 12,999, the 6GB variant's price tag is yet to be announced. The smartphone will be up for grabs starting 12 noon on March 23 via Amazon.