Image Source : PIXABAY/MATCUZ Apple acquires a self-driving shuttle firm Drive.ai

Apple acquires a self-driving shuttle firm called Drive.ai. According to the technology news website, The Information reported that the iPhone maker had been considering to acquire the firm to bring abroad some of its engineering talents to boost Apple's own self-driving efforts.

The Information reported that one of the hundreds of startups pursuing the autonomous vehicle, Drive.ai had been running small test shuttles in Texas. The startup went on to tell California regulators about its plan to lay off almost 90 people in permanent closure that was earlier reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Acquiring small and struggling startups by large companies is a common phenomenon in Silicon Valley to hire their engineers. This move is known as 'acqui-hire' in the industry.

This move by Apple is to take on the likes of its rival Alphabet Inc's Waymo in a way to develop self-driving cars. Earlier last year, Apple revamped its efforts to bring former Tesla Inc engineering chief Doug Field to oversee the operation that included more than 5,000 workers.

Apple has also been working on some key components like sensors and has been holding talks with potential suppliers.