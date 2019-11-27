Airtel's Wynk app at top music apps list with most active users

Image Source : AIRTEL'S WYNK Airtel's Wynk app is the top music app in India.

Most smartphone users have started depending on cloud music services in India. With Spotify and YouTube Music entering to the Indian market, most people would think one of those have to be the most used apps in the country. However, according to a recent report, Airtel’s Wynk Music at the top of the music apps list.



The OTT music streaming platform, owned by Airtel, said regional music was a key growth driver and accounted for 26 per cent of the over three billion monthly streams on the platform.

Overall, there has been a 75 per cent surge in a number of users streaming regional music. Bhojpuri, Marathi, Kanadda, Telugu, Gujarati and Odia songs have seen over 150 per cent growth and are also popular outside their home states.

"Wynk's deep catalogue of songs, combined with a holistic understanding of our customer's preferences, allows us to build an incredible product. Airtel users get free subscription to millions of songs in Wynk through the 'thanks program'," Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Bollywood and international music also continue to be the big categories on the streaming platform.

Launched in September 2014, Wynk Music crossed 100 million installs in January 2019.