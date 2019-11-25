UIDAI updates mAadhar app for iOS and Android, promises better security

The new mAadhar app is now more secure.

UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India has announced the launch of an update of the mAadhar application. The app has been available on both Android and iOS platforms for quite some time now. It offers management of your Aadhar and other features. UIDAI has updated the app in order to ensure better security overall.

According to the UIDAI, users should delete the previous version and install the new version immediately. Also, third-party applications are not supported by the UIDAI. Users can download Aadhaar card, offline eKYC, show or scan QR code, order a reprint, update address, verify Aadhaar, verify mail/email, retrieve UID/EID, request for Address Validation Letter and also check the status of various online requests.

The multilingual app supports 13 languages, including English and 12 Indian languages -- Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi and Assamese.

Through the mAadhaar app, the resident can also lock or unlock their Aadhaar or biometric authentication. To avail personalised Aadhaar services, a user needs to register the Aadhaar profile in the mAadhaar app. But a resident with or without Aadhaar can install the app in his/her smartphone.