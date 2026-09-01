Isha Rikhi unfollows Badshah, deletes 'overwhelmed by husband's influence' post after divorce announcement

Punjabi singer Isha Rikhi has unfollowed her former husband Badshah from Instagram, five months after her mother posted photos from their hush-hush wedding. She has also deleted her photos and videos with the 40-year-old rapper, including her public announcement where she wrote about 'living through battles and scars'.

Isha Rikhi deletes Badshah's photos from social media

In July 2026, Isha Rikhi had shared a cryptic post on social media that left fans wondering if all was well in her marriage with Badshah. Without revealing what had led to the post, she spoke about fear, silence and finding the strength to finally speak up.

In the note, Isha opened up about going through painful experiences that may not have left visible scars. She also explained why she had chosen to remain silent for so long. "I have lived through battles that left no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do," she wrote.

Isha also made it clear that her silence was not a sign of acceptance. She described it as a way of surviving and said she was now ready to choose courage over fear. "Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay," the note read.

She has also unfollowed Badshah and deleted her video with the Kar Gayi Chull rapper.

What did Isha Rikhi post about her split from Badshah?

Badshah and Isha posted similar statements on their respective Instagram Stories. "Me & Badshah have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship," she penned on a grey background.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADSHAH, ISHA RIKHI)Badshah and Isha Rikhi's divorce statements

According to reports, Badshah and Isha dated for nearly four years before getting married in 2026. The duo reportedly met through a mutual friend.

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'Marriage is a flawed concept': Badshah's old take on relationships resurfaces amid split with wife Isha Rikhi