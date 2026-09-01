Delhi govt to give free solar panels to 2.3 lakh households, bear maintenance cost under new policy

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has approved a major revision to its solar energy policy, under which around 2.3 lakh households will be provided solar panels free of cost. The government will also bear the maintenance expenses of the installed systems, in a move aimed at encouraging more households to shift to solar power and reduce their electricity costs. The announcement was made after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. CM Gupta and Delhi Minister Ashish Sood addressed a press conference and shared details of the revised Delhi Solar Policy.

Free solar panels for households consuming up to 400 units

Sood said the Cabinet had approved the second amendment to the Delhi Solar Energy Policy. Under the revised policy, households consuming up to 400 units of electricity will be eligible to get solar panels installed free of cost. The benefit is expected to reach around 2.3 lakh people, with the government aiming to complete the rollout by March 2027.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision was taken because the 'PM Surya Ghar scheme' had not gained sufficient momentum in Delhi. The government will also provide the incentive upfront under the revised policy, she said. Earlier, the incentive was provided after five years. The Delhi government will additionally take responsibility for the maintenance of the solar systems.

Delhi and Centre to provide Rs 78,000 each for 3 kW systems

Under the new arrangement, the Centre will provide Rs 78,000 for a 3 kW solar system, while the Delhi government will provide an additional Rs 78,000. Consumers who are already receiving a subsidy for up to 200 units of electricity will continue to receive that benefit.

Notably, the Delhi government's subsidy will be provided over and above the subsidy available under the Centre's PM Surya Ghar scheme. This means eligible households can benefit from both the central and Delhi government support, potentially lowering the upfront financial burden of installing a rooftop solar system.

No registration fee for systems up to 10 kW

The Delhi government also announced that consumers installing solar systems of up to 10 kW will not have to pay any registration fee. The move is expected to make the installation process easier for households and encourage wider adoption of rooftop solar power across the national capital.

Delhi sets ambitious solar power targets

The Delhi government has set a target of connecting lakhs of additional households with solar energy as part of its broader push towards renewable power. According to the government, solar panels have so far been installed in 10,070 homes across Delhi, generating around 228 MW of solar power. The government has set a target of generating 500 MW of solar power in Delhi by February 2027. The revised policy is therefore aimed not only at providing financial relief to households but also at significantly expanding the city's solar power capacity.

Also Read:

Delhi electricity bills to rise as DERC approves new monthly charges: Check discom-wise tariffs