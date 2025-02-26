Google Pixel 8 gets Rs 30,000 discount, delighting potential premium smartphone buyers The Google Pixel 8 has received a significant price reduction, now available for Rs 30,000 less than its original launch price. Additionally, there is a bank offer applicable for those purchasing the phone.

There's exciting news for fans of the Google Pixel 8, as a fresh wave of offers has arrived. This flagship smartphone can now be snagged at a significantly reduced price, with discounts of up to 36 percent off the original launch price. Additionally, there’s a special bank offer for those purchasing this premium device. Last year's festive season sale on Flipkart saw a surge in sales for the Google phone, but shortly after the event, prices were raised again.

Google Pixel 8 discount

Massive savings of Rs 30,000 are up for grabs during the Month End Mobile Fest Sale on Flipkart, running from February 20 to February 28, 2025. The 256GB variant of the Pixel 8, originally priced at Rs 82,999, is now available for just Rs 52,999. On top of that, HDFC Bank cardholders can enjoy a flat discount of Rs 2,000. Moreover, there's an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 when buying the phone.

Google Pixel 8 specifications

The Pixel 8 is packed with impressive features. It boasts a 6.2-inch FHD+ display that supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it runs on the Tensor G3 processor and is equipped with 8GB of RAM, supporting up to 256GB of internal storage.

Loaded with AI capabilities, this Google device operates on the latest Android 15 OS. The phone is powered by a robust 4,575mAh battery and offers USB Type-C charging with a 30W output. On the camera front, it features a dual setup at the back, including a 50MP primary camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it packs a 10.5MP front camera.

In other news, Samsung has announced a price reduction for the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the first time since its launch last month. The smartphone, which was initially priced at Rs 1,29,999, is now available for Rs 99,999, resulting in a potential savings of up to Rs 30,000. This discount is currently being offered during a sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

