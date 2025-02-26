AI robot attacks crowd in China: What triggered this and could it pose a future threat? A new video of AI robot hooliganism is going viral on social media, showing an AI robot attacking a crowd. The situation was ultimately brought under control by security personnel. This incident has sparked a renewed debate on social media about the dangers of AI.

A recent incident in China has sparked comparisons to the 2010 film 'Robot,' starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai. In this real-life event, a humanoid robot went haywire and started clashing with people, mirroring the chaotic scenes in the movie where the robot Chitti spirals out of control. A video showcasing the robot's unruly behavior has since gone viral on social media, reigniting concerns about the safety of AI technology.

No one anticipated that a robot powered by Artificial Intelligence could behave so erratically. This incident has raised pressing questions: Could such robots pose a significant threat to humans in the future?

What caused the robot to malfunction?

In the viral video, the robot is seen advancing towards a crowd of people, attempting to attack some of them, which sends everyone into a panic. Security personnel quickly intervened and restrained the out-of-control humanoid, while another robot remained calm nearby. Reports suggest that a glitch in the robot's software caused its alarming behavior. This isn’t the first time a rogue AI has made headlines; there was an earlier incident where an AI-controlled drone attacked its operator. Software malfunctions are often cited as the root of these issues.

Could AI become a danger?

Experts have repeatedly emphasised that AI operates based on programming languages, meaning that coding errors can lead to significant problems, especially with AI chatbots. With the rise of Generative AI, the debate surrounding its potential dangers has intensified. Recently, there was a troubling report from South Korea about a robot that allegedly took its own life due to being overworked. Additionally, researchers from Queensland University have released findings that have heightened public concern over the negative impacts of AI.

Check out the video here:

