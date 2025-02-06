Know why Tirupati temple board sacks 18 staffers for violating 'Hindu tradition' policy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Tirupati: Priests during celebrations organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, in Tirupati.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has terminated 18 employees for apparently violating their policy which requires employees to adhere and adopt the Hindu religion. Reportedly, it found employees practicing non-Hindu religions. For this reason, TTD removed them from their jobs and debarred them from taking part in any religious activities or work related to TTD, according to ANI.

Employees offered two choices

Under the resolution of the board, the sacked employees have two alternative courses:

• Transfers to other government departments

• A Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS)

Failure to comply might attract further actions, according to officials.

'Tirumala Must Remain a Symbol of Hindu Faith'

TTD Board Chairman BR Naidu said only Hindus are allowed to work in TTD temples and affiliated institutions under the 1989 Endowment Act. He said that if Hindu customs are violated, the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara's temple would be disturbed and the sentiments of the devotees would also be hurt.

The TTD Act, which has been amended three times, states that only Hindus can be employed by the temple board. The decision also goes with Article 16(5) of the Indian Constitution, which allows religious institutions to hire employees of their own faith.

Moreover, Rule 3 of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Subordinate Service Rules states that employees of religious institutions must profess the Hindu faith.

Political reactions

TDP's Nara Lokesh supports TTD's decision

TDP leader Nara Lokesh said that there is "no second thought" on barring non-Hindus from TTD's religious activities. He said that this decision is in line with the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government's stand.

"We spoke about it before the elections, and we stand by it. There are religious sentiments involved," Lokesh said. He also mentioned that Hindus were not allowed to work in mosques to support the decision.

Lokesh also warned that the state government would fight any legal challenges to the move.

BJP supports the decision

BJP leader and TTD Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy welcomed the dismissals, stating he is prepared to see as many non-Hindu employees leave as necessary. Meanwhile, the TDP has accused the previous YSR Congress government of appointing non-Hindus in TTD, allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

TTD's role in hindu religious administration

TTD is the custodian of one of the most revered and visited Hindu temples in the world— Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati. The board is entrusted with the management of the temple, religious festivals, and perpetuating and maintaining the tenets of Hinduism.

TTD reiterated it will not allow any non-practising Hindus to enter its institutions. For this purpose, it has already sacked 18 employees.

Also read | Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit predicts AAP win, questions predictions | WATCH