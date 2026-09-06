Refused to lend cigarettes, 62-year-old migrant worker beaten to death by drunk men in Chennai

Chennai:

A 62-year-old migrant worker was beaten to death by a gang of four men in Nolambur, Chennai, on Saturday. According to the police, N. Abhijit Mandal, a native of West Bengal, was working at a construction site in Gajalakshmi Nagar, Nolambur. Around 10:15 PM on Saturday, four men from the same locality, who were under the influence of alcohol approached Mandal and asked him for a cigarette.

When he refused, an argument ensued, and the attackers picked up a wooden stick from the ground and assaulted him. He sustained severe injuries to his head and body in the attack, and locals admitted him to the government-run Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. However, he passed away on Sunday morning. Nolambur police have arrested four individuals - V. Vasigaran (18), R. Ajay (18), S. Gokul Raj (18), and R. Sabari - on charges of murder.

Similar incidents: Young man beaten to death with sticks in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3

A young man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3 area early Sunday morning, police said. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of New Ashok Nagar police station at around 5 am. The incident has raised concerns in the area, with a police team reaching the spot and beginning an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. According to the initial information, the victim was attacked with lathis and sticks in Mayur Vihar Phase 3. The assault reportedly took place at around 5 am, after which the young man died. The exact circumstances that led to the attack are not yet clear. Police are investigating the sequence of events and trying to establish what happened before the assault.

60-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini

A shocking murder conspiracy has come to light from Delhi's Rohini where a 24-year-old woman conspired with two of her male associates to kill her 60-year-old maternal uncle. Delhi Police has arrested all three accused within hours of the incident. The incident occurred at Rohini Sector-3 where the victim identified as Rakesh Khanna lived with his wife. According to police, Khanna was alone at home when the incident occurred, his wife had gone to the market. On returning, the wife found his husband in an unconscious state, cash and jewellery were missing.

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Young man beaten to death with sticks in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3