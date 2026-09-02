'Rahul made Vijay CM, will make him PM in 2029': Kanimozhi Santhosh amid Congress-TVK face-off

Despite Congress' warning to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders and ministers in Tamil Nadu against projecting Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay as the Prime Minister in 2029, TVK leaders and ministers are busy promoting Vijay as the future PM. Now, TVK's astrologer and celebrity MLA Kanimozhi Santosh has made a statement that has heated up Tamil Nadu politics. Kanimozhi Santosh said on Wednesday that Vijay will become the Prime Minister in 2029. Notably, in Tamil Nadu, the Congress left MK Stalin to support Vijay's government.

What did Kanimozhi Santosh say?

Tamil Nadu MLA Kanimozhi Santosh said that the 2029 Prime Ministerial candidate is Vijay and Rahul Gandhi himself will hold his hand, take him along, and put him in the Prime Minister's seat.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made Vijay Chief Minister; similarly, in 2029, he will hold Vijay's hand and make him Prime Minister as well," said TVK MLA Kanimozhi Santhosh.

The statement comes as five Congress MLAs have threatened to walk out of the government over this issue. Two Congress MLAs are ministers in Vijay's government.

Opposition slams TVK

The opposition also criticised the projection of Vijay as a future Prime Minister.

Mocking the ruling TVK's extensive public relations campaigns and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's penchant for chartered flights, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami sarcastically remarked that the Tamil Nadu CM could even go on to become the President of the United States.

"Costly Chief Minister"

He also branded CM Vijay a "costly Chief Minister," and contrasted the current administration's expenditure with that of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

"During Amma's tenure, projects were inaugurated via video conferencing to cut costs," Palaniswami said, mocking the irony of Vijay projecting a humble farmer image while indulging in such expensive travel.

The AIADMK leader further accused the Chief Minister of "recklessly announcing schemes" under Rule 110 without fiscal backing.

He warned that if the state continued borrowing at the current rate, its debt could balloon to Rs 10 lakh crore.

Highlighting the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities, including rice, sugar, and cooking oil, he said the government had taken no tangible steps to control inflation.

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