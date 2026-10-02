Tamil Nadu CM Vijay expands free bus travel for women, 84 lakh to benefit daily under Vettri Payanam scheme

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday launched the expanded Vettri Payanam scheme, widening the state's free bus travel facility for women. The initiative was formally rolled out on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, and is expected to benefit around 84.32 lakh women every day. The expanded scheme brings a much larger fleet of government buses under the free-travel facility, allowing eligible women to use several services that were earlier outside its coverage. The government has said there is no income ceiling to avail the benefit and no restriction on the number of trips a beneficiary can make in a day.

Free travel now covers express and deluxe buses

Under the expanded arrangement, free travel has been extended beyond ordinary city and town buses to include Express, Limited Stop Service and Deluxe buses operating in corporation and municipal areas. The facility also covers Mofussil Ordinary buses and ordinary services on certain Ghat routes operating beyond 40 kilometres. The scheme will cover 12,692 government buses operated by seven State Transport Corporations. These buses account for about 69 per cent of the total scheduled fleet, while the services covered under the scheme account for around 85 per cent of the state's scheduled single trips. The expanded facility is intended to make it easier for women to travel to workplaces, educational institutions, hospitals and other essential destinations without having to factor bus fares into their daily travel decisions.

Vijay interacts with passengers at launch

During the launch event, Chief Minister Vijay interacted with passengers and distributed free bus tickets to mark the commencement of the expanded welfare initiative. The scheme has been named Vettri Payanam, which means "victorious journey". The name is derived from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The government had announced the expansion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 24, stating that women should not lose educational, employment or other opportunities because of transportation costs.

Government's focus on mobility and empowerment

Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban said the initiative was aimed at supporting women's education, employment, livelihoods and economic empowerment by removing transportation costs as a potential barrier. He said the scheme was also intended to promote equality in access to public transport, arguing that there should be no distinction in travel rights.

Parthiban described the initiative as a "social revolution" aimed at helping women become more independent, step out of their homes and participate in the state's economic and social development.

"The launch is also meant to honour the principles of social justice and women's empowerment, to facilitate their participation in the economy and society, ensuring that transportation costs do not hinder their access to education, employment, or healthcare," the minister added, as per PTI.

What changes under Vettri Payanam?

Earlier, the free travel facility was largely confined to specified ordinary bus services. However, the latest expansion increases the number and categories of government buses available to women. The government had also completed integration of the buses covered under the scheme with Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) ahead of the rollout. Testing and verification were scheduled before the launch, followed by trial runs to ensure operational readiness. With the expanded coverage, the government estimates that about 84.32 lakh women will benefit every day, while the broader range of services is expected to provide greater flexibility for women travelling within cities as well as between urban and rural areas.

(With inputs from PTI)

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