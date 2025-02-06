Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit predicts AAP win, questions predictions | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's son, Sandeep Dikshit, claimed that the exit poll projections have underestimated AAP and it is going to form the next government in Delhi. Talking to India TV, Sandeep Dikshit, the Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat, said though the exit polls indicate a win for the BJP, he felt the AAP's situation is better than what is predicted.

AAP likely to form govt in Delhi: Dikshit

Dikshit voiced his skepticism towards the exit poll results, saying, "Exit polls cannot be fully trusted. I believe AAP will form the government in Delhi. The public was more interested in promises of free electricity, water, and cash benefits rather than development issues."

He asked for more time till the last phase of election results on February 8, as he said that Congress contested independently of AAP in the Delhi polls.

'Congress did well in polls'

Dikshit said that Congress has done well in the polls, and it could even garner 17-18 per cent vote share. "We need to assess whether we achieved this or fell short. The party fought well, but voter support must reflect in results," he said.

Pramod Tiwari attacks BJP and AAP

At the same time, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari blamed both the BJP and AAP of election malpractice. "This election has exposed both parties. Allegations of cash distribution raise concerns about electoral fairness. I do not trust exit polls—public mandate will go against both BJP and AAP, and Congress will perform well," he said.

The final Delhi Assembly election results will be declared on February 8.

