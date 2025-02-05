Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: FIR registered against AAP's Amanatullah Khan for MCC violation amid voting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in police custody.

Delhi Police has registered a case against AAP MLA and Okhla Assembly candidate Amanatullah Khan for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The case has been filed at Jamia Nagar Police Station under FIR No. 95/25, invoking sections 223/3/5 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 126 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

The alleged violation comes on the day of voting for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, which is being held across all 70 constituencies. Security measures have been heightened across the capital to ensure free and fair polling.