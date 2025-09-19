Satwik-Chirag qualify for China Masters semi-finals, breeze through quarters in straight sets The duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put in yet another brilliant performance in the China Masters 2025 quarter-finals, defeating China's Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan in straight sets to reach the semi-finals.

New Delhi:

India’s star duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have continued their brilliant form and have qualified for the China Masters 2025 semi-finals. The eighth-seeded duo performed exceptionally well in the quarter-final clash against China’s Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan.

They took on the unseeded duo in the quarter-finals and registered a straight-sets win, defeating them 21-14 and 21-14, and made their way into the semi-finals. Notably, Satwik-Chirag will take on the winner of the fourth quarter-final in the second semi-final.

Interestingly, the fourth quarter-final of the tournament is being played between Leo Rolly Carnando, Bagas Maulana, and Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik. They will take on each other on September 19. The upcoming semi-final clash will be Satwik-Chirag’s 7th semi-final appearance in 2025.

The star duo dispatched their opponents in 37 minutes, and they will be aiming to put in another good show in their upcoming game, and hopefully go all the way in the tournament.

Satwik-Chirag could face top-seeded duo in summit clash

Speaking of the other players in the competition, the first semi-final of the China Masters will be played between South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae, who will take on Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri. The South Korean duo is top-seeded and the favourites to go all the way.

Notably, Satwik-Chirag recently missed out on the Hong Kong Open title after losing the final, and they will be aiming to make amends in the China Masters tournament.

They could eventually meet with the top-seeded duo in the final, which could make things incredibly tough for the Indians. However, they would be looking to put all their focus on the upcoming semi-final clash.

Also Read: