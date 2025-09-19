'Rare sight for me': Shubman Gill heaps massive praise on Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of ODI World Cup 2025 India's test captain and star batter Shubman Gill recently came forward and talked about his earlier days and heaped praise on India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

New Delhi:

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is looming on the horizon; the biggest competition in women’s cricket is all set to kick off on September 30. With the eight best teams in world cricket taking on each other, the stage is set for the biggest spectacle in women’s cricket.

Many eyes would be set on India women at the World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the side in the tournament, as the side hopes for a good showing in the event. With the tournament nearing its beginning, team India’s test captain, Shubman Gill, took centre stage and heaped praise on Harmanpreet Kaur.

Gill talked about the time when he was 10 years old and remembered how Harmanpreet Kaur used to come to practice and hit the bowlers for sixes all over the park.

“When I was about 10 or 11 years old, she used to come to the academy where I practiced outside and used to play matches with us. I clearly remember her smashing our bowlers all over the park. As a kid, that was a rare sight for me. She batted very aggressively, which was quite different from that time,” Gill told JioHotstar.

Suryakumar Yadav lauded Jemimah Rodrigues ahead of ODI World Cup

Furthermore, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav came forward and expressed his confidence in star batter Jemimah Rodrigues. He branded her as a great performer and backed her to do well in the World Cup.

"It’s always good to see someone from your home city (Mumbai) who has played so many local games, represent the state, and then gone on to play for India. Not just in World Cups, but also in bilateral series. Jemimah has always been a great performer,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

"Playing the World Cup is a huge opportunity, and I’m sure she will deliver because she’s a great teammate, always helping everyone around. As we all have seen, she brings amazing energy to the ground as well," Yadav added.