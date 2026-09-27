Harita Bhadra secures bronze in Asian Games as India adds multiple medals in athletics

New Delhi:

Harita Bhadra secured India’s first major highlight of the day in athletics at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, finishing third in the women’s 200m final. She stopped the clock at 23.20 seconds to claim the bronze medal. Meanwhile, Singapore’s Shanti Pereira won gold. She completed the run in 22.78 seconds. Meanwhile, China’s Chen Yujie finished second in the race, completing the race in 22.93 seconds to take the silver.

The result added another athletics medal to India’s campaign in Aichi-Nagoya. While some of the other disciplines have disappointed India in the last couple of days, the athletics unit has risen to the occasion and delivered under pressure.

Soon after Bhadra’s bronze, Ancy Sojan confirmed another medal for India. She finished second in the women’s long jump final, while China claimed the gold. Sojan dominated from the very beginning and ranked number one after five rounds, but in the sixth, China’s Yingying Huang surpassed her with a jump of 6.55 metres.

Indian boxers secure multiple medals

India’s boxing contingent produced a series of quarterfinal wins, with Narender, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal all progressing to the last four in their respective categories.

Narender booked his semifinal place in the men’s 90+kg division after his contest against Thailand’s Adthapong Saengtep was stopped at 1:37 of the opening round. The Indian had put his opponent down twice before the referee brought the bout to an end under the Referee Stops Contest (RSC) ruling. With that, Narender secured his medal at the Games.

Parveen followed with a commanding performance in the women’s 65kg quarterfinal, defeating Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova by a 5-0 unanimous decision. Notably, Khamidova is a World Championships silver medallist. Parveen secured the opening round 4-1 and then took the next two rounds by 5-0 margins. She now has a chance to advance further and compete for the gold medal.

Her progress also marks a significant return after her bronze from the 2022 Asian Games was rescinded because of a doping violation.

Ankush Panghal completed India’s run of boxing successes by overcoming Tajikistan’s Nekruz Salimov in the men’s 80kg quarterfinal. His win also guaranteed India another medal.

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