Neeraj Chopra's first reaction after his dismal finish at World Athletics Championship

New Delhi:

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had a subpar outing in the World Athletics Championship’s javelin final. The Olympic champion failed to defend his crown at the event. Coming into the event as one of the favourites, Chopra failed to live up to the billing.

He registered his highest throw in the second round at 84.03 metres and failed to cross that mark in his subsequent attempts. Incredibly frustrated, Neeraj looked visibly dejected, and a day after he failed to perform in the final, the 27-year-old took to X and shared his thoughts on his performance.

Furthermore, he also heaped praise on Sachin Yadav, who came through as another talent in Indian javelin. Even surpassing Neeraj, Sachin Yadav ended up finishing fourth in the event.

It's not how I had hoped to end the season, at the World Championships in Tokyo. I wanted to step out there and give my best for India despite all the challenges, but it wasn't my night. I'm really happy for Sachin, who threw a personal best and almost brought home a medal. Congratulations to @keshorn_walcott, @peters_oly, and @Curt_Thompson_ on their well-deserved podium places. Grateful for all your support, this only makes me determined to come back stronger,” Neeraj Chopra tweeted.

Neeraj Chopra ended World Athletics Championship final in eighth place

Speaking of Neeraj Chopra’s performance in the final of the World Athletics Championship, deemed as one of the biggest favourites and the defending champion, Chopra failed to live up to the expectations.

He failed to make it to the final round of the event as he finished outside of the top six in the fifth round. It is worth noting that this was the first time that Neeraj Chopra failed to finish in the top two of an international competition since the Tokyo Olympics.

