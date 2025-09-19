Retired from international cricket, Gujarat Titans assistant coach slams 65-ball century in One-day Cup Tasmania posted a massive score of 381 runs on the board while batting first against Victoria in the ongoing Australian One-day Cup. Tasmania won the tournament opener against the New South Wales Blues on Tuesday.

Brisbane:

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter and currently an assistant coach with the T20I side and Gujarat Titans in the IPL, Matthew Wade, is still playing domestic cricket and absolutely smashing it. The 37-year-old, who retired from international cricket last October, was retained by his Big Bash League (BBL) side Hobart Hurricanes ahead of the new season and committed to Tasmania to play in the One-day Cup and has already made his mark.

After scoring a run-a-ball 40 in the tournament opener against the New South Wales Blues, Wade showed the shades of his old self, smashing a rapid 65-ball century at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane against Victoria on Friday, September 19. The platform was laid by a quickfire 53 from Hurricanes' final hero Mitch Owen, off just 21 balls. However, the Tasmanian side found itself in trouble at 58/3, having lost all three of Owen, Caleb Jewell and Jake Weatherald.

Beau Webster and captain Jordan Silk led the repair job, with a 77-run partnership for the fourth wicket. What Webster and Silk did was not let the tempo dip, which helped Wade and Nikhil Chaudhary, who not just sustained it but sent it into overdrive by taking the Victorian bowlers to the cleaners. The nine-over partnership between the two saw Tasmania score 80 runs and cross the 300-mark in the meantime.

Wade ended up scoring a 68-ball 105, hitting eight fours and six sixes. Wade showed that he still has what it takes to do well, at least in domestic tournaments and will be keen to carry his form in the rest of the One-Day Cup. After retiring, Wade had swifly moved into coaching with the Australian white-ball side working with Josh Inglis and with Titans and had a successful stint, where the 2022 IPL champions reached the playoffs.

Chaudhary scored a quickfire 67 and Victoria were looking at chasing a huge score. Peter Handcomb was going well but Victoria had lost three wickets within the first 20 overs.