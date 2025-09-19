India legend gives his take on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management ahead of Pakistan clash With the Asia Cup 2025 heading into its Super Four stage, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and talked about how India could manage star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload ahead of the upcoming matches.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the top two teams from the two groups have been decided, and the marquee tournament will be progressing into its more exciting stages from September 20. With the competition moving forward, the fans will be witnessing yet another clash between India and Pakistan.

The two sides will lock horns in the Super Four on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and with the game rapidly approaching, many questions have been asked over what India’s lineup could look like in the clash against India.

Many eyes would be set upon ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and how India manages his workload in the upcoming matches. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came forward and opined that Bumrah should be rested for the Super Four game against Pakistan so that he is available for the final.

“I believe Jasprit Bumrah should be rested perhaps even against Pakistan, so he’s available for the bigger match on Sunday, the 28th. That’s what India should be looking at. Of course, there will still need to be one bench player included, but Bumrah should be left out for tomorrow’s game to give him rest,” he said in an interaction with Sony Sports.

India set to take on Oman next

As for Team India’s upcoming game, the side will be taking on Oman in the last group stage game of the Asia Cup 2025. The two sides take on each other in Abu Dhabi on September 19. Leading Group A, the Men in Blue will aim to finish the group stage on top. They will aim to register their third win in a row and take the momentum in the Super Four stage of the competition.

