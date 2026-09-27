Sarvesh Kushare clinches silver in high jump, Tejaswin and Parul win bronze at Asian Games

New Delhi:

India’s athletics team have put up a commanding show on day 8 of the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. First, Harita Bhadra and Ancy Sojan added bronze and silver, respectively, before India added three more medals through Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Yadav and Parul Chaudhary. With that, India confirmed 37 medals in the ongoing Games.

Meanwhile, Kushare finished second in the men’s high jump after clearing 2.25 metres. The same height was also achieved by Chinese Taipei’s Fu Chao-hsuan, who eventually took the gold medal. South Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok completed the podium in third place with a best clearance of 2.22 metres.

The silver medal holds massive importance to Kushare, who finished fourth in the 2022 edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou. He narrowly missed the medal, having cleared 2.26 metres. This year, he cleared 2.10 metres, 2.14 metres, 2.18 metres, 2.22 metres and 2.25 metres. He then failed to clear 2.28 metres in all three attempts.

Bronze for Parul in 3000 metres steeplechase

The women’s 3000 metres steeplechase also produced a podium finish for India, with Parul Chaudhary claiming bronze after recording a personal best of 9:08.67. Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi won the race in 9:04.36, while Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto Tanui finished behind her to collect the silver medal in 9:06.82. Chaudhary’s 9:08.67 placed her third in the final. It also marked a personal-best performance for Chaudhary.

On the other hand, Tejaswin Shankar also secured bronze in the decathlon. He finished the gruelling 10-event competition with 7,934 points. The Indian sealed the podium finish by winning the concluding 1500 metres race in 4:33.09, finishing ahead of Japan’s Yuma Maruyama. However, Maruyama’s accumulated points earned him gold with 8,123, while China’s Xinghua Chen took silver. For Tejaswin, it’s his second medal in the Asian Games, having won silver in the last edition.

Meanwhile, the three podium finishes took India’s medal tally to 13 in athletics. The contingent won six silver medals so far and seven bronze medals. The hunt for the first gold medal is still on.

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