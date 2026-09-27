Ancy Sojan grabs silver medal in women's long jump at Asian Games 2026, Shaili Singh misses out

The Indian athletics team continued to impress at the Asian Games 2026. Ancy Sojan became the latest addition to India’s medal tally at the games as he finished in second place and grabbed the silver medal in the women’s long jump final.

It is worth noting that Ancy was leading the charts throughout most of the event, but it was a closely contested battle, and she slipped down to second by the very last jump. It was China’s Yingying Huang who won the gold medal with a jump of 6.55m.

On the other hand, Sojan finished second, winning the silver with a jump of 6.53m, whereas China’s Mengyi Tan won the bronze medal with a jump of 6.46m. There was heartbreak for India’s Shaili Singh; however, despite being in third position before the final round, she was overtaken by Tan and ended up finishing in the fourth spot.

Shaili finished with a best effort of 6.42 m and lost out on a podium finish in heartbreaking fashion as China grabbed two medals, while India only ended up with a silver medal.

India has been quite successful on September 27th

While some gold medal wins were expected, the Indian contingent has been unable to grab a gold so far, up to Ancy Sojan’s victory. It is interesting to note that earlier in the day, the duo of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh finished in second place in the men’s and women’s squash singles finals.

Notably, Anahat Singh took on Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the final and was completely outclassed. The Malaysian performed exceptionally well and did not give away a single game. She registered a straight-set win by 4-11, 4-11, and 7-11 to win the gold, as Anahat settled for silver.

The same was the case for Abhay Singh. Taking on Malaysia’s Eain Yow NG, the star man from India did not play his best against the defending champion and the top seed. The Malaysian also handed Abhay a straight-set defeat by 11-9, 11-5 and 11-5 and won the gold medal for his country.

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Anahat Singh scripts history, clinches silver medal in singles squash at Asian Games 2026