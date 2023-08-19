India TV Sports Wrap on August 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Top 10 Trending sports news

As per reports that have surfaced the Pakistan Cricket Board has invited the BCCI secretary and the President of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah to witness the curatin raiser of the upcoming Asia Cup to be played between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, though it is yet to be confirmed whether Shah will be travelling for the event.

Meanwhile, India's dominance at the Junior World Wrestling Championship continued as the women's team won the title and wrestler Antim Panghal successfully defended her title to script history. All of that and more in our list of top trending news stories on August 19.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Junior Wrestling World Championships: India win team event, Antim Panghal creates history with title defence

Indian women's wrestling team bagged the team title at the Junior Wrestling World Championships in Jordan.

ISSF World Championship: Esha Singh, Shiva Narwal help India bag mixed team air pistol gold

India's pair of Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh bagged gold in the mixed team 10m air pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

PCB invites Jay Shah to Pakistan for PAK vs NEP Asia Cup opening match - Report

As per reports, Jay Shah has been invited by Pakistan Cricket Board to watch the opening match of Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan. The tournament opener will be played between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30.

'Very happy to be back' - Jasprit Bumrah reflects on match-winning return to international cricket

Jasprit Bumrah made a remarkable return to international cricket as he won the Player of the Match in the first T20I of the ongoing series against Ireland.

Sune Luus steps down from captaincy as South Africa announce squad for Pakistan tour

South Africa will tour Pakistan for a white-ball series starting September 1, with all the matches to be played in Karachi.

FIFA Women's World Cup Preview and Live Streaming: Australia face Sweden in third-place playoff

Co-hosts Australia take on Sweden in the third-place medal match in the ongoing FIFA Women's football World Cup.

England's star Harry Kane scores on Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich defeat Werder Bremen

Harry Kane scored on his Bundesliga debut to lead Bayern Munich to victory.

Mahika Gaur scripts history after receiving maiden call-up for England

Former UAE international Mahika Gaur has been selected in England's squad for Sri lanka series.

Tim Paine critices Ben Stokes over ODI return

Former Australia skipper has lambasted Ben Stokes over his decision to come out of ODI retirement.

Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna make strong comebacks as India draw first blood in T20I series opener

Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna impressed on international return as India won the first T20I vs Ireland.

Latest Sports News