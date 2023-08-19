Jasprit Bumrah's comeback adds hopes to India for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning comeback to International Cricket when the star bowler led India to a close two-run win over Ireland in the first T20I. Bumrah played an International match for the first time after an injury break of 11 months. The star pacer became the only Indian to win a Player of the Match award on T20I captaincy debut. But what made many relieved after the first T20I between India and Ireland was Bumrah's usual way of doing business.

There were no changes to his run and delivery stride. The pacer as usual jogged down the crease and delivered the balls with his unorthodox bowling release. Bumrah started slow in his delivery speeds but then picked up pace as he moved into his quota of four overs. The Indian star picked a wicket on his second ball of the match which was bowled at just 129 kph. However, his angle, seam and swing outclassed Andy Balbirnie. Bumrah then trapped Lorcan Tucker into an attempted ramp, that took a feather and settled into the hands of Sanju Samson to get his second in the over.

Though Bumrah remained in the middle 130s, he hit 140s on a few occasions. He hit 141 kph in his second over and also mixed up his deliveries with pace off the ball. The stand-in captain went for 13 runs in his 3rd over but then was at his best in his 4th when Ireland were looking for a strong finish. Bumrah varied his lengths and gave just one run in his fourth, which was also the second last over of the innings.

Fellow teammate and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also praised his interim captain. It was his first match after nearly 11 months. The first ball he bowled was on the legs but after that, the five ball he bowled was so good to see. Everyone was waiting for this Bumrah and it was so good to see him back in his rhythm," Bishnoi said at the post-match press conference.

Even Bumrah had made his goal clear that he will not hold back and will look to enjoy his return to cricket. With the World Cup and Asia Cup coming up, this match could provide a relief to the team and it would hope Bumrah continues this way.

