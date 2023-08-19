Saturday, August 19, 2023
     
  5. Junior Wrestling World Championships: India win team event, Antim Panghal creates history with title defence

Savita (Left) and Antim Panghal (Right)
Image Source : ANURAG THAKUR/ X Savita (Left) and Antim Panghal (Right)

India's new wrestling sensation Antim Panghal created history on Friday, August 18 by becoming the first Indian woman to successfully defend her U20 world title as she trumped her opponent Mariia Yefremova from Ukraine 4-0. Another woman wrestler Savita also clinched gold in her 62 KG weight category as the Indian women's team bagged the team title for the very first time at a world championship event in their wrestling history.

Antim and Savita drew inspiration from Priya Malik who had already made the 76 KG title to her name on Thursday. This year's event has turned out to be highly rewarding for the Indian wrestlers as seven of them won medals, including three gold medals (Priya, Antim and Savita), one silver (Antim Kundu, 65 KG) and three bronze medals as Reena (57 KG), Arju (68 KG) and Harshita (72 KG) claimed glory.

 Arguably the biggest moment of the day came when Antim dominated her Ukranian opponent and emerged as a clear winner. Antim's campaign speaks of dominance as she just conceded two points and displayed unmatched grit and determination. She outplayed her opponent in a bid to defend her title as she was swift with leg attacks and countered Mariia's moves displaying sheer agility.

Her bout came to an end as she pounced for a right-leg attack and was able to convert it into a take-down.

Savita also hogged the limelight for dominating her final fixture against Venezuela's A Paola Montero Chirinos. Her technical superiority was there for everyone to see when she led her adversary 9-0 after the end of the first period, what followed was a clinical display as she finished the match without giving a single point away.

India's only silver medal winner at the event, Antim Kundu was not at her personal best in the bout for gold and went down 2-9 to home favourite Eniko Elekes. While Reena claimed bronze by overcoming Kazakshtan's Shugyla Omirbek with a 9-4 victory, it was Harshita who ended India's campaign with a win by beating Moldova's Emilia Creciun and taking home bronze.

