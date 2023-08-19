ISSF World Championship: Esha Singh, Shiva Narwal help India bag mixed team air pistol gold

Follow us on Image Source : ANURAG THAKUR/ X Esha Singh (L) and Shiva Narwal (R)

India's emerging shooters Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh claimed glory for India as they won the mixed team air pistol gold in the 10m category by getting the better of Turkey in the finale of the ISSF World Championship here on Friday, August 18.

The Indian pair of Shiva and Esha beat their Turkish counterparts Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec 16-10 in the fight for gold and helped India ensure its second gold. The Indian duo looked in imperious form right from the qualification round as Shiva notched up a score of 293 while Esha accumulated 290 to her credit.

The total score of India a whopping 583 helped them sit at the apex position on the points table, whereas Turkey finished second with a score of 581. The qualification round also saw China and Iran manage 580 each but the former claimed the third slot by virtue of their better "inner 10s".

As far as the points tally is concerned, India are currently on the second position with the help of two gold medals and one bronze while China are at the helm with five gold and two bronze medals to their credit.

While India did well in the pistol event, the 10m air rifle mixed team event ended on a disappointing note for them as the rifle shooters couldn't perform up to the mark and returned below par outings. India's women's skeet team too finished fourth and couldn't bag a medal.

India's pair of Mehuli Ghosh (316.0) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (314.2) accumulated a total of 630.2 whereas the other Indian pair comprising Divyansh Singh Panwar (314.6) and Ramita (313.7) put together 628 but it wasn't good enough to land them a place in the top-four as only the final four qualify for the main event.

Latest Sports News