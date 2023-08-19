Saturday, August 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sune Luus steps down from captaincy as South Africa announce squad for Pakistan tour

Sune Luus steps down from captaincy as South Africa announce squad for Pakistan tour

South Africa will tour Pakistan for a white-ball series starting September 1, with all the matches to be played in Karachi.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 19, 2023 9:28 IST
Sune Luus
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sune Luus

Allrounder Sune Luus stepped down as the captain of the South African women's team as the selectors announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming limited-overs tour of Pakistan starting September 1. Luus' decision to step down from her role has come as a bit of a surprise as she had led the Proteas to the final of the T20 Women's World Cup earlier this year at home.

It is understood that Cricket South Africa will announce their new skipper soon as the team will leave for its first-ever tour of Pakistan in a few days. The team will play three T20Is and three ODIs between September 1 to 14. All the matches of the tour will be played in Karachi. The ODI series is of prime significance as it is a part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 cycle. 

The squad announced for the tour has retained the core that was involved in South Africa's near fairytale campaign during the T20 World Cup earlier this year as 12 players from that side have been retained. The biggest surprise is the absence of veteran Chloe Tryon, who requested a leave of absence and was granted the same. 

Young wicketkeeper-batter Mieke de Ridder might get a chance to make her international debut. Allrounder Nondumiso Shangase has been recalled to the set-up. She last played for the team in 2021.

South Africa squad: 

Related Stories
IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah records historic achievement on his debut as T20I captain

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah records historic achievement on his debut as T20I captain

'Very happy to be back' - Jasprit Bumrah reflects on match-winning return to international cricket

'Very happy to be back' - Jasprit Bumrah reflects on match-winning return to international cricket

PCB invites Jay Shah to Pakistan for PAK vs NEP Asia Cup opening match - Report

PCB invites Jay Shah to Pakistan for PAK vs NEP Asia Cup opening match - Report

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News