Harry Kane made an immediate impact with his new club Bayern Munich with a goal against Werder Bremen in his first Bundesliga appearance. The English star scored the team's second goal as the German champion beat their opponents 4-0 to kick off their campaign in style.

All eyes were on the English captain after his famous €100 million without add-ons move to record the most expensive transfer in German football history. Kane made his Bayern Munich debut in the DFL-Supercup final game against RB Leipzig on August 13 which the German champions lost by 3-0.

But the 30-year-old striker was in excellent form in his first Bundesliga appearance. He first set up Leroy Sane for the opening goal with a sharp assist in the 4th minute and then score his maiden goal in the second half to give Bayern a 2-0 lead. He received a cross from Alphonso Davies down the left and converted it into the back of the net with ease.

Bayern scored two more goals with Sane and youngster Mathys Henri Tel to make it 4-0 in their first league game of the season. Kane was subbed off with five minutes remaining on the clock and received great applause from the travelling fans. After the game, he stated his happiness about scoring on his debut and also praised the team's defence to keep a clean sheet.

“Very happy start to the new season with his new club. The early goal obviously helped,” Harry Kane told reporters after the game. “we could have played a few actions to decide the game earlier. We defended better. The clean sheet also makes me very happy.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur captain will play his first Bundesliga game at Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich's home stadium, in the next game against Augsburg on August 27.

