India at Tokyo Olympics Day 14 LIVE Updates: Follow live action from events on August 6

02:00 AM: Gurpreet Singh is India's only representative in the 50km race walk! The 37-year-old had clocked 3:59:42 at the national championships earlier this year. Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat will also be in action at 1:00 PM IST in the women's 20km race walk event.

1:55 AM: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of day 13 of India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Another action-filled day awaits the Indian contingent in the Japanese capital. The Indian women's hockey team and Bajrang Punia will be in focus as the nation's contingent looks to add a few more medals in the bag.

India had a magnificent Thursday as the men's hockey team and Ravi Dahiya added two medals to India's tally at the quadrennial showpiece event. Manpreet Singh's men clinched a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo showpiece, ending the nation's 41-year of wait for a podium finish at the Games. Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

On Friday, the Indian women's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Bajrang Punia (65kg) will start his campaign against Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan and Seema Bisla will contest in repechage round of women's freestyle 50kg. Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also be in action in women's individual stroke play round 3. Gurpreet Singh will open India's day with the men's 50km race walk final. He is the lone Indian in the event. Here's all you can expect from the Indian contingent on Friday, August 6.