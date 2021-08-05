Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch August 6 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Gurjit Kaur, Rani Rampal and Navneet Kaur of Team India

The Indian women's hockey team and Bajrang Punia will be in focus as the nation's contingent looks to add a few more medals in the bag. India had a magnificent Thursday as the men's hockey team and Ravi Dahiya added their names into the record books.

Manpreet Singh's men clinched a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo showpiece, ending the nation's 41-year wait for a podium finish at the Games. Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

On Friday, the Indian women's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Bajrang Punia (65kg) will start his campaign against Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan and Seema Bisla will contest in repechage round of women's freestyle 50kg. Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also be in action in women's individual stroke play round 3.

At what time does the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 14 begins?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 02:00 am IST on Friday (August 6).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.