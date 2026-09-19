Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat lead Indian contingent in Asian Games opening ceremony

Pawan Sehrawat and Manu Bhaker carried the Indian flag at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The event formally announced the commencement of the 20th edition of the continental sporting event at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium.

Meanwhile, India has sent a 503-athlete contingent to the Games, with competitors set to take part in 36 sports. Sehrawat, part of the Indian men’s kabaddi side that won gold at the previous Asian Games, led the contingent alongside Bhaker, who became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at one edition of the Olympic Games. The youngster won bronze medals in the women’s 10m air pistol and women’s 25m pistol events at the Paris 2024 Olympics and is one of the marquee names in Indian sports at the moment.

At the Asian Games, Bhaker is scheduled to compete in the women’s 10m air pistol, women’s 25m pistol and 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team events. Reflecting on her selection as a flag-bearer, Bhaker spoke about her journey in shooting and the significance of representing India at the ceremony.

“Honestly, when I found out yesterday, I had all these flashback memories of my earlier days. And, you know, when I started, I never thought that this was where I could reach one day in my sport. So, it is definitely a very heartwarming feeling. I feel really proud, really honoured, and really, really happy to be chosen as the flag bearer for my country. I just want to say thank you to God and thank you to everyone for all the love and support,” she said.

Sehrawat replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor as male flag bearer

Sehrawat was named the male flag-bearer after shot put star Tajinderpal Singh Toor was replaced because of technical issues. The kabaddi star will also have a competitive target at the Games, with India seeking another gold in the men’s team event. India has won the title at eight of the nine Asian Games editions since men’s kabaddi entered the programme in 1990. The only exception came in 2018, when India settled for bronze.

As things stand, the contingent will also seek to surpass its 2022 medal haul of 107 medals. In that year, India bagged 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

With inputs from ANI

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