India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Full schedule of events for August 6

India witnessed a magnificent Thursday as the men's hockey team and Ravi Dahiya etched their names into the record books. Manpreet Singh's men clinched a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo showpiece, ending the nation's 41-year wait for a podium finish at the Games.

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev. However, Vinesh Phogat's redemption dream came crashing down after a shock quarterfinal exit and Deepak Punia let slip a bronze in the last 10 seconds of his play-off bout.

On the 14th day of the Tokyo Olympics, the women's hockey team will also eye bronze as they take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will also start his campaign with hopes of a medal at the Games. Seema Bisla will be in action in the repechage round of women's freestyle 50kg while golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Daga will contest in women's individual stroke play round 3.

Following is India's schedule on the 14th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Athletics:

Gurpreet Singh in men's 50km race walk event: 2:00 am IST.

Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women's 20km race walk event: 1:00 pm IST.

Indian team in men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07 pm IST.

Golf:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 3: 4:00 am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Great Britain in women's bronze medal match: 7:00 am IST.

Wrestling: