Where to watch Asian Games 2026 live on TV and stream online in India?

New Delhi:

India recorded their best-ever medal performance at the previous edition of the Asian Games. Hence, there’s certainly a sense of expectation from the contingent in the 20th Asian Games, which marked its opening ceremony on September 19 at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Notably, the Games bring together athletes from 45 countries and regions across 43 sports. Japan is hosting the Asian Games for the third time, following earlier editions in Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

Plenty of expectations in team sports

India’s campaign carries title-defence ambitions in several team sports. The country will seek to retain both the men’s and women’s cricket and kabaddi crowns, while the men’s hockey side arrives as the reigning Asian champion.

The hockey tournaments will have additional significance because they will double as continental qualification events for the LA 2028 Olympics. Olympic quotas will also be available to Indian athletes in archery, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis. Meanwhile, India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra will not compete after withdrawing because of an ankle injury.

What’s happening in the singles category?

PV Sindhu will headline the badminton campaign, while Mirabai Chanu leads the weightlifting contingent. Manu Bhaker features among India’s shooting names, Aman Sehrawat will compete in wrestling and Lovlina Borgohain will represent the country in boxing.

India’s boxers arrive after collecting 10 medals, including seven gold, at the Commonwealth Games. Hence, they are expected to bag many medals as well.

Athletics will see more than 70 Indian track and field competitors in action. Gulveer Singh, Tejaswin Shankar and Olympian Sarvesh Kushare are among the country’s leading medal prospects, while two-time defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor returns to the event.

Squash player Anahat Singh is also set for another Asian Games appearance after winning women’s team bronze and mixed doubles bronze with Abhay Singh in Hangzhou.

Where to watch Asian Games in India?

Live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 will be available on Sony LIV. In India, the Games will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 5. Regional-language coverage will also be available on Sony Sports 3 in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

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