Miami:

All the final-round matches of each group in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 are being played simultaneously. The reason for its origin emerged after a controversial episode in the 1982 World Cup. In that edition, West Germany, Austria, Algeria and Chile were part of Group 2 and only two places were available to qualify for the second round.

Notably, Algeria had completed their campaign on June 24 after defeating Chile 3-2. The result gave the African nation four points from three matches, adding to an earlier victory over West Germany and a defeat to Austria. Their fate, however, depended on the outcome of the final group fixture scheduled a day later between West Germany and Austria.

Heading into that match, Austria had won both of its games, while West Germany had recorded one victory and one defeat. The standings created a scenario in which a narrow West German win would be sufficient to send both European sides into the next phase while eliminating Algeria on goal difference.

What happened in the match?

Horst Hrubesch scored in the 10th minute to give West Germany a 1-0 lead. The scoreline remained unchanged for the rest of the contest. When the final whistle sounded, West Germany, Austria and Algeria were level on four points. The 1ualification was determined by goal difference, allowing West Germany and Austria to advance while Algeria exited the competition despite winning two of its three matches.

The match immediately sparked controversy, with accusations that both teams had settled for a result that guaranteed their progression. Criticism intensified because neither side appeared intent on altering the score after the opening goal. It eventually went down in history books as the "Disgrace of Gijon".

The encounter became one of the most infamous matches in World Cup history and prompted FIFA to revise its scheduling procedures. Since then, the governing body has required the final group-stage fixtures in each group to kick off simultaneously, a measure designed to protect the integrity of the competition and prevent a repeat of the events that unfolded in Gijon in 1982. This is now followed by every country in the world.

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