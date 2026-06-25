Switzerland, Canada qualify for FIFA World Cup round of 32, Bosnia's fate hangs in balance

New Delhi:

Switzerland secured top spot in Group B with a composed 2-1 victory over Canada, while Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their knockout hopes alive by defeating Qatar 3-1 on a dramatic final matchday.

Entering the afternoon level on four points with Canada, Switzerland knew victory would guarantee first place and Murat Yakin's side approached the contest with characteristic discipline. Rather than engaging in an open contest, the Swiss focused on controlling the central spaces, using their midfield pair to disrupt Canada's transition game and deny service to the front line.

Canada initially enjoyed periods of possession but struggled to break through Switzerland's compact defensive block. The turning point arrived shortly after the interval when the Swiss increased the intensity of their pressing. A well-timed turnover in midfield led to the opening goal by Ruben Vargas, rewarding Switzerland's aggressive approach out of possession. The group leaders struck again soon as Johan Manzambi scored in the 57th minute of the game.

Facing elimination from first place, Canada pushed forward with greater urgency. Their direct running and attacking substitutions eventually yielded a goal in the 76th minute that set up a tense finish, but Switzerland's defensive organisation remained intact. Comfortable defending crosses and second balls, they saw out the closing stages to finish the group unbeaten on seven points. Canada, in the meantime, finished second, confirming their spot in the round of 32.

Bosnia need luck despite win

Bosnia and Herzegovina produced their strongest display of the tournament against Qatar. Knowing only a win would give them a realistic chance of advancing, the Bosnians played with far greater intensity than in their previous outings. Their high press repeatedly forced Qatar into mistakes, while quick switches of play exposed spaces behind the opposition full-backs.

Bosnia's first goal arrived after sustained pressure in the attacking third as Kerim Alajbegovic converted it in the 29th minute of the game. A second followed just five minutes later as midfield runners exploited the gap between Qatar's defence and midfield.

Now, although Qatar briefly threatened a comeback with a goal of their own, Bosnia never lost control of the match. Their midfield dictated the tempo, while their front line continued to stretch the game in transition. A third goal midway through the second half effectively ended the contest and capped an impressive tactical performance. The result moved Bosnia onto four points. They finish third, which could be enough to finalise a spot in Round of 32, but it will only be decided after all the matches are played.

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