June 25, 2026
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Why is Raphinha not playing for Brazil vs Scotland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Raphinha is out of Brazil’s World Cup 2026 match against Scotland after suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-0 win over Haiti, confirmed by the CBF. Carlo Ancelotti called it precautionary, with Rayan replacing him as Brazil manage his recovery.

Raphinha
Raphinha Image Source : AFP
Miami:

Brazil are without their star winger Raphinha for their final Group C match against Scotland in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The Barcelona forward suffered a hamstring injury in the previous fixture against Haiti, which ruled him out of action for some time. 

Notably, the injury occurred during Brazil’s 3-0 win, when Raphinha went down in the first half after appearing to feel discomfort in his right thigh. He was immediately withdrawn and replaced, with medical staff later confirming a muscle injury. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) stated that scans revealed a hamstring issue requiring treatment and close monitoring.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has since confirmed that the 29-year-old will not be available for the Scotland match in Miami, describing the decision as precautionary while the player continues rehabilitation. Raphinha has remained with the squad but is undergoing an intensive recovery programme aimed at a possible return later in the tournament, should Brazil progress to the knockout stages.

The setback is a significant blow for Brazil, who have already been managing fitness concerns across their attacking unit. Raphinha has been an important part of Ancelotti’s wide system, providing direct running, pressing intensity and width on the right flank. His absence forces a tactical reshuffle, with younger forward Rayan stepping into the starting role.

Rayan replaces Raphinha in playing XI

Rayan, who replaced Raphinha during the Haiti match, was handed his first World Cup start. Brazil are also expected to rely more heavily on Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha in advanced positions, with greater creative responsibility likely shifting through the central midfield, where Bruno Guimaraes starts. 

Medical staff have not ruled Raphinha out of the remainder of the tournament, but sources within the camp indicate that his recovery will depend on how quickly the hamstring responds to treatment over the next several days.

On the other hand, Brazil currently sit in a strong position in Group C, but the loss of one of their most consistent attacking outlets adds a new layer of uncertainty heading into a decisive fixture against a disciplined Scottish side. As things stand, a draw will confirm their participation in the Round of 32, but a defeat can put them in a difficult spot. 

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