Harry Kane cursed? Ghanaian witch doctor claims casting spell on England captain, now lifted

New Delhi:

England captain Harry Kane has found himself at the centre of an unusual post-match storyline following his team's scoreless FIFA World Cup 2026 draw against Ghana on Tuesday. After the game, Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam publicly declared that he had ended a spell he previously claimed to have placed on the striker to remain quiet during the match.

Notably, Kane was unable to influence the contest in the manner he had during the opening fixture of the tournament. Ahead of the meeting between Ghana and England, Bonsam had stated that he intended to prevent the England forward from finding the net against the African side. After the goalless encounter, Bonsam released a video on social media announcing that the alleged spell had been lifted and that Kane would be free to score again in future matches.

"Now I am going to release Harry Kane so that, his next match, he can score. Harry, I will come and visit you. Don't be offended. We are friends,” he said in the viral video.

Lowest touch for Kane in England shirt

The draw marked a difficult outing for the England skipper. After opening his World Cup campaign with two goals in a 4-2 victory over Croatia, Kane was unable to add to his tally against Ghana. Statistics further highlighted the extent of his limited involvement. The Bayern Munich forward registered only 19 touches during the match, the lowest figure he has recorded in a major tournament appearance for England when playing at least 90 minutes.

It’s not that Kane didn’t have his chances. One of England's best opportunities fell to Kane, but the forward was unable to convert. Despite the miss, he indicated afterwards that he was not dwelling on the moment and relied on his experience to put the chance into perspective.

"I was waiting for an opportunity like that to fall my way. It did, and I just could not quite get over the ball. But I have been a striker long enough to know they do not always go in,” Kane said.

The result leaves England looking ahead to the final match of their group-stage schedule. Kane and his teammates will next face Panama on June 28 in New Jersey, where the captain will seek to return to the scoresheet after drawing a blank against Ghana.

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