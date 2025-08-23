Premier League points table update after MCI vs TOT clash With Tottenham Hotspur registering a comfortable victory against Manchester City in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 season, let us have a look at the updated points table after Spurs' stellar win in Manchester.

MANCHESTER:

Tottenham Hotspur registered a stellar victory in the game week 2 clash against Manchester City in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26. Taking on the side at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on August 23. Spurs put in an excellent performance, maintaining a clean sheet and taking all three points against City.

Brennan Johnson opened the scoring for Spurs in the 35th minute, and Joao Palhinha doubled the lead in the latter stages of the first half. After that, Spurs managed to maintain the lead and end the game without conceding a goal.

Pep Guardiola’s men looked helpless against Frank Taylor’s ruthlessness, and the Europa League champions will be hoping to carry forward the same form in the upcoming games as well.

Johnson, Palhinha speak after thrilling victory

Securing a comfortable win, the two scorers for Spurs, Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha, came forward and talked about their side’s performance in the clash. While Johnson claimed that the win was perfect considering that they did not concede any goals, Palhinha opined that they deserved the win.

“To come here, get a clean sheet, score some goals, perfect. (changes under Frank), nothing massive. A lot of detail goes into set pieces. He gives us a lot of freedom in attacking areas. He respects defending and wants us to be hard to beat,” Johnson said after the game.

“We deserved the victory. We won with a lot of credit. It’s really important for us to keep this clean sheet, (Why he joined Spurs), first of all, the coach … the project he has here at Tottenham,” Palhinha said.

Premier League points table after Spurs' win:

Standings Team name Points table 1. Tottenham Hotspur 6 2. Chelsea 4 3. Sunderland 3 4. Liverpool 3 5. Manchester City 3 6. Nottingham Forest 3 7. Arsenal 3 8. Leeds United 3 9. Brighton and Hove Albion 1 10. Fulham 1 11. Aston Villa 1 12. Crystal Palace 1 13. Newcastle United 1 14. Everton 0 15. Manchester United 0 16. Bournemouth 0 17. Brentford 0 18. Burnley 0 19. Wolves 0 20. West Ham 0

Also Read: