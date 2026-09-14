Gary Neville highlights what went wrong with Manchester United after 1-0 loss to Manchester City

The Premier League 2026-27 continued with arch-rivals Manchester United and City locking horns. In what is considered one of the biggest games in world football, the two sides took on each other at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 13th, and it was Manchester City that came out on top in the clash.

It is worth noting that Manchester United got a blessing in the first half of the game, as City midfielder Phil Foden was sent off for kicking Bruno Fernandes in the abdomen. With City down to 10 men, many expected United to put in a good show, but the side was unable to.

Erling Haaland scored a controversial goal in the second half to give City the lead as the side won the game and secured three important points. Speaking on the same, former United defender Gary Neville took centre stage and talked about what went wrong for United in the game.

"I'd like to think that they're not concentrating and focusing on the refereeing decisions, and they're focusing on the work they need to do on improving their performance," Neville told Sky Sports.

"What you don't want to do is give football players or anybody excuses. That's it. So they've got to go out there tomorrow, or whenever it is that they start training again, and begin to think about what happens when they go down to ten men again,” he added.

Manchester United set to take on Brighton next

With a horrid start to the Premier League season, Manchester United will be taking on Brighton and Hove Albion next. The two sides will meet in the EFL Cup on September 17th, and United will hope to put in a good showing in the game and move further into the tournament.

It is worth noting that with the loss against City, the 20-time league winners have moved down to 13th place in the league. With four matches played, the side has won one, lost two, and drawn two matches so far. With a subpar start to the season, it could be interesting to see how the side fares in their next game and whether or not they can improve.

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