Manchester United seek home revival as unbeaten City arrive at Old Trafford

New Delhi:

Manchester United host city-rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on September 13. Both teams enter the fixture under very different pressures as Michael Carrick’s United suffered in their opening game against Hull City and then finished 2-2 in their last league fixture against Everton. City, on the other hand, have been very clinical, winning all their matches. However, it will be the first time this season that they will be tested against a quality opponent.

“The start to the new season has been very positive. A lot of things have changed, but in the end, not that much. There's a new energy around the place, and it feels good. Enzo has his specific ideas about how he sees the game, both offensively and defensively. But overall, it's still very much the game we were used to playing. We still dominate possession, which is our main characteristic. In that sense, there's a bit of continuity even though things are different,” City’s Ruben Dias told JioStar ahead of the match.

Meanwhile, the contrasting starts have increased the importance of the derby for Carrick, whose side finished third last season after a strong run under his interim management. A 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah on Thursday has provided United with a timely lift before one of their biggest tests of the campaign.

Their biggest advantage could be Old Trafford. The club’s home form has been considerably stronger than their recent league results suggest and the hosts will hope the atmosphere can unsettle a City side playing its first derby under Enzo Maresca. United have also already demonstrated that City can be beaten at the stadium, having secured a 2-0 derby victory there in January.

For City, the challenge is to maintain momentum while adapting to life after Pep Guardiola. Erling Haaland will be a major threat after scoring five goals in his last three matches, while City will look to exploit United’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Harry Maguire previews Manchester derby

Bruno Fernandes is likely to be central to United’s hopes. His creativity and ability to influence matches from midfield could prove crucial if the hosts are to disrupt City’s control. Marcus Rashford is also expected to return, adding another attacking option for Carrick. However, defence remains a concern at the moment. Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are expected to pair up with Luke Shaw playing on the left and either Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui starting on the right.

“We know they're a top team and have dominated English football over the last nine years now. But we know that we've got a great squad, great depth, that we can compete with anybody,” Maguire told JioStar ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Also Read:

Aryna Sabalenka's bid for three-peat shattered as Elena Rybakina crowned US Open champion