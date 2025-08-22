‘I will hunt you again’: Thomas Muller issues hilarious warning for Lionel Messi following MLS debut | Watch German legend and Vancouver Whitecaps' latest signing Thomas Muller recently came forward and issued a hilarious warning for Inter Miami star Lionel Messi following the former's debut in the MLS (Major League Soccer).

New Delhi:

One of the biggest developments in the MLS (Major League Soccer) in recent times has been the arrival of German legend Thomas Muller at the Vancouver Whitecaps. After spending most of his career at FC Bayern Munich, Muller joined the MLS side in the twilight of his career.

It is worth noting that one of the most anticipated clashes of the MLS season has been the one between Whitecaps and Inter Miami. Notably, Argentine legend Lionel Messi represents Inter Miami in the league, and the history that both Messi and Muller share is well known.

Over the years, Messi and Muller have faced off quite a few times, with Muller getting the best of the Argentine most times. Speaking on the same, the German legend issued a hilarious warning before their eventual clash.

“It worked out often enough. We had also big defeats against Barcelona once, I think 2015, when they won the [UEFA] Champions League. We lost against them, But to be honest, for me, Messi's the greatest player we have in this game. We always have this Cristiano [Ronaldo] and Messi discussion, but they both are crazy. Yeah, but Messi was a little bit more elegant,” Muller said in a video posted by the MLS.

“I think in my first 10 years as a professional player, I always went for Cristiano, if there's the GOAT debate. But now I'm a little bit older, a little bit more romantic, and I go more for the style than only for the performance, the work ethic, and so on and so on. And after Messi won the World Cup with Argentina, I go for him…But, I will hunt you again,” he added.

Whitecaps take on St. Louis next

Speaking of the MLS 2025-26 season, Vancouver Whitecaps sit in third place in the Western Conference standings, and they are all set to take on St Louis in their next game. St Louis has had a horrid season so far, as they sit in second-last place in the standings.

Also Read: