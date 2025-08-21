Arsenal stun Tottenham Hotspur to hijack Eberechi Eze transfer deal following Kai Havertz' injury Crystal Palace's star forward Eberechi Eze is all set to make a move to Arsenal FC after the side hijacked the transfer deal from Tottenham Hotspur in the final stages of the deal. Eze is expected to join his boyhood club once more.

In one of the biggest statements of intent, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal seems to have hijacked the Eberechi Eze transfer deal right from under arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur’s noses. It is worth noting that Spurs were getting all set to confirm the deal with Crystal Palace’s superstar forward Eze, but after the injury to Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, the club started to look for alternatives and had their eyes set on Eze.

Where there were several options for loan players, Arsenal decided to break the bank and hijacked the Eze deal. According to reports, the deal has been secured after Arsenal will be paying Crystal Palace an excess of Rs 6,08,07,60,000 for Eberechi Eze.

Going trophyless for five years now, Arsenal’s bold statement to bring Eze to the Emirates Stadium after he was on the verge of moving to rivals Spurs clearly states the side’s ambitions going forward. It is clear that Mikel Arteta’s men are going for the Premier League title, and the arrival of Eze could prove to be a big boost for the side.

Eze preferred to join Arsenal over Tottenham Hotspur

Despite Spurs being the defending Europa League Champions and Arsenal not having won a trophy in the last five years, Eze was reported to have wanted Arsenal. The 27-year-old English winger has been a boyhood Arsenal fan, and he will now be fulfilling his childhood dream to play for the Gunners.

He was also part of Arsenal’s academy until he was 13. Once keen on a move to Spurs, it was a decision that took no thinking from the 27-year-old once Arsenal came knocking at his door.

With the side getting off to a good start to their Premier League 2025/26 campaign with a win against Manchester United, they will hope to continue their form.

