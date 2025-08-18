Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim slams reporter in defence of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim recently came forward and slammed a reporter during the press conference after his side's loss to Arsenal. He came to the defence of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir after his mistake costed United the game.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United got off to a subpar start to the Premier League’s 2025/26 season, taking on arch-rivals Arsenal in their first game of the season. United, despite dominating throughout the game, failed to register a win, with a sole corner goal from Arsenal being the difference between the two sides.

It is worth noting that a mistake from goalkeeper Altay Bayindir cost United the goal. Arsenal took the corner and immediately crowded Bayindir, and the keeper was only able to get his hand on the ball before Riccardo Calafiori headed the ball in the net.

With many blaming the keeper for the mistake, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim took centre stage and slammed a reporter in the press conference when he was asked about playing Tom Heaton instead of Bayindir.

"Why? But [Altay] suffered a goal like this, where?” Amorim asked. “Spurs,” one of the reporters answered. "Without VAR. With VAR, it is a foul. Then what happened in the next game? Arsenal. Altay was unbelievable. I consider everything to put one or the other,” Amorin said.

“When you touch in that way, the goalkeeper needs to use his hands to catch the ball, not push players. Or if he chooses, push players and let the ball pass. If it’s allowed, we need to do the same. He chose to get the ball, so he cannot defend himself,” he added.

Manchester United take on Fulham next

Speaking of Manchester United’s next fixture, the side will be taking on Fulham. The two teams will lock horns at Craven Cottage on Sunday, August 24. With a good performance against Arsenal but not the desired result, United will be hoping for a good result against Fulham, and hopefully, Ruben Amorim’s men are able to register their first win of the season in their next game.

Also Read: