Mohammed Salah equals Andy Cole in illustrious list after yet another opening day goal against Bournemouth Star Liverpool FC forward Mohammed Salah equalled the goal tally of Premier League legend Andy Cole after his last-minute goal against AFC Bournemouth in the season opener of the Premier League 2025-26 season.

Liverpool:

The English Premier League 2025-26 season officially kicked off with defending champions Liverpool FC taking on AFC Bournemouth. The two sides locked horns in the season opener at Anfield on August 16, and the two sides put up a brilliant fight, but it was Liverpool who emerged victorious in the clash.

Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo gave the lead to Liverpool as the defending champions led 2-0 for the majority of the game. However, Antoine Semenyo’s brace in the late stages helped Bournemouth equalise. Where the game looked to be heading towards a draw, Federico Chiesa and Mohammed Salah helped Liverpool win their first game of the season.

Interestingly, scoring a goal, Salah stole all the limelight as he drew level with Premier League legend Andy Cole in the all-time goalscorers in the league. Notably, the goal against Bournemouth was Salah’s 187th goal in the Premier League; he equalled the tally of Andy Cole and is now the joint fourth all-time goalscorer in Premier League history.

Manager Arne Slot reacted to the win

It is worth noting that, scoring the fourth goal of the game, Salah gave tribute to the late Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car crash recently. Listening to Anfield singing in Jota’s honour, Salah was visibly emotional, and reflecting on the same, Liverpool manager Arne Slot talked about how he has not talked to Salah about how he is feeling yet.

“I am not sure because I didn't ask him. I actually didn't want to go in after the game because I found it so special how our fans reacted today and how they kept on singing at the end of the game for Diogo. I think the whole day and the whole game is, every time you think you cannot expect more from Liverpool fans they top this or they overperform. Again, what a tribute and I think Mo felt after the game how special that was and probably he felt the emotion,” Slot said in the post-match press conference

Premier League’s all-time goalscorers:

Alan Shearer: 260 goals

Harry Kane: 213 goals

Wayne Rooney: 208 goals

Andy Cole: 187 goals

Mohammed Salah: 187 goals

