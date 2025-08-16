FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart: Where to watch DFL Supercup 2025 final in India? With FC Bayern Munich all set to take on VfB Stuttgart in the summit clash of the DFL Super Cup 2025, let us have at where to watch, live broadcasting, and live streaming details of the one-off clash.

Stuttgart, Germany :

The stage is set for the final of the German DFL Supercup 2025. Bundesliga Champions FC Bayern Munich will face VfB Stuttgart in the one-off clash in hopes of winning the trophy. It is worth noting that Stuttgart won the DFB Pokal in the previous season, which saw them qualify for the Supercup clash against the German champions.

The two sides will lock horns at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart on August 17. The two sides will be looking to put in their best performance in the clash in hopes of getting their hands on the very first title of the season.

It is worth noting that Stuttgart had a good 2024-25 season. The side ended their 18-year trophy drought after they beat Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in the DFB-Pokal final.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich reclaimed their Bundesliga title after finishing top of the table. As for their record against Stuttgart, Bayern has won 14 of their last 15 matches against the side. They will be hoping to put in a good show against Stuttgart and get their hands on the title.

FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Broadcast Details

When is FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match?

FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart will be played on Sunday, August 17.

At what time does the FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match begin?

The FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match will begin at 12:00 AM IST.

Where is the FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match being played?

The FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart football match will be played at MHP Arena in Stuttgart

Where can you watch the FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match on TV in India?

The match between FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the FC Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart football match online on the Sony Liv app.

Also Read: