La Liga 2025-26: Where to watch on TV and live stream in India? The forthcoming season of La Liga will begin on August 15, with Girona hosting Rayo Vallecano at Estadi Montilivi in the opening fixture. Check out where to watch La Liga live on TV and online streaming details in India.

Madrid (Spain):

The stage is set for another thrilling season of Spanish football as the 2025-26 La Liga campaign begins on Friday, August 15, with Girona hosting Rayo Vallecano at Estadi Montilivi. With traditional giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid all strengthening their squads over the summer, the title race promises to be fiercely contested from the outset.

Barcelona: A young core, full of spirit

Defending champions Barcelona come into the season with a blend of youth and experience, though they continue to wrestle with financial issues that have complicated player registrations. Despite those hurdles, the Catalan club managed to bring in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on loan, boosting an already potent attack that includes Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and veteran Robert Lewandowski.

Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is out with a long-term injury, opening the door for new signing Joan Garcia to step in. Barcelona will open their title defence against Mallorca on August 16.

Real Madrid: New era under Xabi Alonso

Across Spain’s capital, Real Madrid enter a new era with club legend Xabi Alonso at the helm. With a formidable lineup featuring Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr., the club has also added Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold to reinforce its right flank. Young defender Dean Huijsen joined the club as well, while Luka Modric left for AC Milan. Real Madrid kick off their season on August 19 against Osasuna and are viewed as strong contenders to dethrone Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid: A revamped attack

Atletico Madrid have also made a statement in the transfer market, bringing in ten new players, including Alex Baena, Thiago Almada, and Giacomo Raspadori. Manager Diego Simeone will be keen to mount a stronger title charge this year, banking on fresh energy and attacking depth to challenge their more decorated rivals.

Where to watch La Liga on TV in India?

The 2025-26 season of La Liga won’t be broadcast live on TV in India.

Where to watch La Liga online in India?

Fans can watch La Liga 2025-26 season live on the FanCode app and website. Users can buy the season pass for INR 499.