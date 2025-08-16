Mohamed Salah makes Premier League history as Liverpool beat Bournemouth in opening game Liverpool began their Premier League title defence with a dramatic 4-2 win over Bournemouth at an emotional Anfield, honouring Diogo Jota. Late goals from Chiesa and Salah sealed victory after Semenyo’s brace had levelled the game.

Liverpool:

Anfield opened its doors for the new Premier League season under a cloud of emotion and remembrance, but by full-time, Liverpool fans were celebrating a dramatic 4-2 win over Bournemouth. It was a night marked by late drama, touching tributes, and glimpses of a team in transition that recently lost to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield final.

The match served as Liverpool’s first competitive fixture at Anfield since the tragic passing of forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car accident in July. A minute’s silence was observed, and Anfield erupted in song and banners in Jota’s memory, culminating in a visibly emotional moment for Mohamed Salah, who applauded fans as they chanted Jota’s name post-match.

On the pitch, Liverpool's attack showed flashes of brilliance and frailty in equal measure. New signing Hugo Ekitike made an instant impact, scoring on his Premier League debut and assisting Cody Gakpo for Liverpool’s second. But Antoine Semenyo stunned the champions with a quickfire brace in the second half, levelling the score and silencing the Kop with 15 minutes to play.

Enter Federico Chiesa

The Italian winger, Federico Chiesa, who had been on the fringes of Arne Slot’s plans last season, fired a stunning volley into the net just six minutes after coming off the bench. Salah then sealed the win deep into stoppage time with a breakaway finish, ending Bournemouth’s hopes of a shock result. With the goal, Salah became the first player to score 10 Premier League goals on match day 1 in the competition's history.

While the attacking firepower was evident, Liverpool’s midfield structure appeared vulnerable in the absence of Ryan Gravenberch. Dominik Szoboszlai’s advanced positioning left Alexis Mac Allister exposed defensively, which is a concern Slot will need to address, especially as the club continues to prioritise forward reinforcements.

Despite late VAR controversy involving Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, who escaped a red card for a deliberate handball, Liverpool walked away with three points and a reminder of both their attacking promise and tactical growing pains.