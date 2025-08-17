FC Bayern Munich edge past VfB Stuttgart to win DFL Supercup 2025 German giants FC Bayern Munich put in an excellent performance in the final of the DFL Supercup 2025, taking on VfB Stuttgart. The side defeated the Pokal champions 2-1 at their home, winning their first title of the season.

Stuttgart, Germany :

The DFL Supercup 2025 final saw FC Bayern Munich taking on VfB Stuttgart in the marquee clash. The two sides locked horns at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart on August 17, and throughout the game, it was Bayern Munich who maintained its dominance. Vincent Kompany’s men put in a formidable show in the clash and put the game to bed in the early stages.

Harry Kane opened the scoring with a goal in the 18th minute. Maintaining possession of 53 per cent, Bayern were in the driver’s seat throughout the game, and to maximise their debut, on his competitive debut, latest signing Lusi Diaz scored a brilliant header to make it 2-0.

Stuttgart did score a goal in injury time, but it was not enough to propel the side to a win. The game ended 2-1 in Bayern’s favour as the side got their hands on yet another Supercup title. With the first title of the season secured, the German champions will now set their sights on the upcoming Bundesliga season.

The side is slated to take on RB Leipzig in the season opener at the Allianz Arena in Munich on August 23.

Leon Goretzka opens up on Bayern Munich’s ambitions for the 2025/26 season

With the win secured, Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka came forward and talked about the German champions’ ambitions for the upcoming season. He opined that, like always, the side once again wants to win everything.

“At FC Bayern, we always have maximum ambition. That applies to this season as well. We had an excellent preparation. We know we have to suffer a bit physically in the first weeks of the season to get our fitness up. Once we’re at our best, we’re difficult to beat,” Goretzka was quoted as saying by the Bavarian Football Works.

