Cristiano Ronaldo coming to India to play FC Goa? AFC Champions League 2 draw released

Kuala Lumpur:

In a historic moment for Indian football, Goa has been drawn into Group D of the upcoming AFC Champions League Two (ACL 2) 2025–26 season, where they will face Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr, captained by football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The draw for Asia’s second-tier continental club competition was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Group D will feature four clubs: FC Goa (India), Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia), Al Zawraa SC (Iraq), and FC Istiklol (Tajikistan). The group stage begins on September 16 and runs through December 24 in a home-and-away format.

Al Nassr, despite their star-studded lineup, missed out on qualification for the elite AFC Champions League after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League. They now find themselves in ACL 2, which offers intense regional rivalries and rising competition across Asia.

For FC Goa, this draw brings both excitement and anticipation, especially with the possibility of Ronaldo visiting India. However, his participation in away fixtures remains uncertain, as seen last year when Neymar Jr. missed Al Hilal’s match against Mumbai City FC in similar circumstances.

Even the management has indicated that Ronaldo might not play the away fixtures in the ACL Champions League 2 group stage, as it doesn’t hold enough importance, given that qualification won’t be hampered. However, Ronaldo can feature in the home fixture against the Manolo Marquez side. On the other hand, even if Ronaldo doesn't play FC Goa away from home, other marquee stars such as Sadio Mane, Inigo Martinez, Marcelo Brozovic and new signing Kingsley Coman can be part of the squad.

Meanwhile, Goa earned their place in the group stage with a gritty 2-1 win over Oman’s Al Seeb Club in the play-offs earlier this week. This will be the club’s second continental campaign after making their debut in the 2021 edition of the AFC Champions League.

Mohun Bagan SG also part of ACL CL 2

Fellow ISL side Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been placed in Group C, where they will face Iran’s Sepahan SC, Jordanian champions Al Hussein SC, and Turkmenistan’s Ahal FC. The Kolkata-based club will make its eighth appearance in Asia’s second-tier competition.